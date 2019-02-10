Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 10, 2019 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday, Feb. 10
EAST

Fordham 64, George Mason 53

James Madison 59, Hofstra 44

Maryland 62, Rutgers 48

Miami 65, Pittsburgh 51

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Michigan 66, Penn St. 62

Saint Joseph’s 41, George Washington 38

St. John’s 60, Providence 57

Syracuse 96, Boston College 69

SOUTH

Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 52

Georgia 93, Florida 58

Georgia Tech 60, Wake Forest 46

Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 63

Mississippi St. 91, Tennessee 63

Virginia 53, Duke 47

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 82, Wichita St. 54

Drake 83, Loyola of Chicago 55

IUPUI 64, Cleveland St. 36

N. Iowa 64, Valparaiso 56

Notre Dame 97, Florida St. 70

Youngstown St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 59

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.