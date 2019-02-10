Fordham 64, George Mason 53
James Madison 59, Hofstra 44
Maryland 62, Rutgers 48
Miami 65, Pittsburgh 51
Michigan 66, Penn St. 62
Saint Joseph’s 41, George Washington 38
St. John’s 60, Providence 57
Syracuse 96, Boston College 69
Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 52
Georgia 93, Florida 58
Georgia Tech 60, Wake Forest 46
Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 63
Mississippi St. 91, Tennessee 63
Virginia 53, Duke 47
Cincinnati 82, Wichita St. 54
Drake 83, Loyola of Chicago 55
IUPUI 64, Cleveland St. 36
N. Iowa 64, Valparaiso 56
Notre Dame 97, Florida St. 70
Youngstown St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 59
___
