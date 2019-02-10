Duquesne 85, Dayton 57
Fordham 64, George Mason 53
James Madison 59, Hofstra 44
Maryland 62, Rutgers 48
Miami 65, Pittsburgh 51
Michigan 66, Penn St. 62
Northeastern 77, Towson 68
Saint Joseph’s 41, George Washington 38
St. John’s 60, Providence 57
Syracuse 96, Boston College 69
UMass 56, Rhode Island 34
Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 52
Georgia 93, Florida 58
Georgia Tech 60, Wake Forest 46
Houston 54, South Florida 52
Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 63
Mississippi St. 91, Tennessee 63
North Carolina 70, Clemson 64
UNC-Wilmington 66, William & Mary 58
Virginia 53, Duke 47
Bradley 81, Evansville 63
Cincinnati 82, Wichita St. 54
Creighton 80, Seton Hall 71
DePaul 76, Georgetown 71
Drake 83, Loyola of Chicago 55
IUPUI 64, Cleveland St. 36
Illinois 78, Wisconsin 68
Illinois St. 78, Indiana St. 70
Iowa 78, Ohio St. 52
Marquette 93, Villanova 55
Minnesota 73, Northwestern 64
Missouri 69, Vanderbilt 46
N. Iowa 64, Valparaiso 56
Nebraska 67, Purdue 61
Notre Dame 97, Florida St. 70
Saint Louis 69, La Salle 58
Youngstown St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 59
Auburn 75, Arkansas 72
Kansas St. 83, Oklahoma 75
Tulsa 72, Tulane 67
Colorado 81, Southern Cal 76
Oregon 88, Stanford 48
Oregon St. 82, California 74
UCLA 100, Utah 90
