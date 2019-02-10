Sunday, Feb. 10 EAST

Drexel 58, Delaware 41

Duquesne 85, Dayton 57

Fordham 64, George Mason 53

James Madison 59, Hofstra 44

Advertisement

Maryland 62, Rutgers 48

Miami 65, Pittsburgh 51

Michigan 66, Penn St. 62

Northeastern 77, Towson 68

Saint Joseph’s 41, George Washington 38

St. John’s 60, Providence 57

Syracuse 96, Boston College 69

UMass 56, Rhode Island 34

SOUTH

Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 52

Georgia 93, Florida 58

Georgia Tech 60, Wake Forest 46

Houston 54, South Florida 52

Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 63

Mississippi St. 91, Tennessee 63

North Carolina 70, Clemson 64

UNC-Wilmington 66, William & Mary 58

Virginia 53, Duke 47

MIDWEST

Bradley 81, Evansville 63

Cincinnati 82, Wichita St. 54

Creighton 80, Seton Hall 71

DePaul 76, Georgetown 71

Drake 83, Loyola of Chicago 55

IUPUI 64, Cleveland St. 36

Illinois 78, Wisconsin 68

Illinois St. 78, Indiana St. 70

Iowa 78, Ohio St. 52

Marquette 93, Villanova 55

Minnesota 73, Northwestern 64

Missouri 69, Vanderbilt 46

N. Iowa 64, Valparaiso 56

Nebraska 67, Purdue 61

Notre Dame 97, Florida St. 70

Saint Louis 69, La Salle 58

Youngstown St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 59

SOUTHWEST

Auburn 75, Arkansas 72

Kansas St. 83, Oklahoma 75

Tulsa 72, Tulane 67

FAR WEST

Colorado 81, Southern Cal 76

Oregon 88, Stanford 48

Oregon St. 82, California 74

UCLA 100, Utah 90

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.