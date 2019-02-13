Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
American U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 56
Holy Cross 47, Navy 44
Saint Louis 67, Duquesne 63
Belmont 89, Tennessee St. 65
