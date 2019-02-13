Albany (NY) 56, Mass.-Lowell 53
American U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 56
Army 64, Lafayette 40
Binghamton 58, UMBC 46
Boston U. 61, Colgate 53
Bucknell 73, Lehigh 68
Holy Cross 47, Navy 44
Maine 78, Hartford 58
NC State 77, Syracuse 73
Niagara 74, Canisius 52
Notre Dame 97, Boston College 47
Saint Joseph’s 55, UMass 54
Saint Louis 67, Duquesne 63
Vermont 51, New Hampshire 50
Belmont 89, Tennessee St. 65
Cincinnati 89, Memphis 69
Fordham 58, Davidson 42
Lamar 94, Northwestern St. 70
Richmond 57, St. Bonaventure 49
Stephen F. Austin 97, McNeese St. 48
Tulane 61, UCF 59
Akron 91, Ball St. 61
Baylor 71, Kansas St. 48
Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 72
Cent. Michigan 87, W. Michigan 53
Kent St. 67, E. Michigan 54
Miami (Ohio) 70, N. Illinois 45
Oral Roberts 65, N. Dakota St. 54
S. Dakota St. 82, Nebraska-Omaha 38
Toledo 76, Ohio 50
Abilene Christian 76, Nicholls 66
Cent. Arkansas 77, Houston Baptist 58
Incarnate Word 76, SE Louisiana 69
Oklahoma 78, Kansas 67
Sam Houston St. 61, Texas A&M-CC 59
TCU 76, Iowa St. 69
West Virginia 75, Texas Tech 72
Boise St. 83, Fresno St. 76
Denver 82, Purdue Fort Wayne 62
UNLV 62, Air Force 47
Wyoming 53, Utah St. 35
