Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 14, 2019 12:01 am
 
Wednesday, Feb. 13
EAST

Albany (NY) 56, Mass.-Lowell 53

American U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 56

Army 64, Lafayette 40

Binghamton 58, UMBC 46

Boston U. 61, Colgate 53

Bucknell 73, Lehigh 68

Holy Cross 47, Navy 44

Maine 78, Hartford 58

NC State 77, Syracuse 73

Niagara 74, Canisius 52

Notre Dame 97, Boston College 47

Saint Joseph’s 55, UMass 54

Saint Louis 67, Duquesne 63

Vermont 51, New Hampshire 50

SOUTH

Belmont 89, Tennessee St. 65

Cincinnati 89, Memphis 69

Fordham 58, Davidson 42

Lamar 94, Northwestern St. 70

Richmond 57, St. Bonaventure 49

Stephen F. Austin 97, McNeese St. 48

Tulane 61, UCF 59

MIDWEST

Akron 91, Ball St. 61

Baylor 71, Kansas St. 48

Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 72

Cent. Michigan 87, W. Michigan 53

Kent St. 67, E. Michigan 54

Miami (Ohio) 70, N. Illinois 45

Oral Roberts 65, N. Dakota St. 54

S. Dakota St. 82, Nebraska-Omaha 38

Toledo 76, Ohio 50

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 76, Nicholls 66

Cent. Arkansas 77, Houston Baptist 58

Incarnate Word 76, SE Louisiana 69

Oklahoma 78, Kansas 67

Sam Houston St. 61, Texas A&M-CC 59

TCU 76, Iowa St. 69

West Virginia 75, Texas Tech 72

FAR WEST

Boise St. 83, Fresno St. 76

Denver 82, Purdue Fort Wayne 62

New Mexico 79, San Jose St. 60

San Diego St. 54, Colorado St. 45

UNLV 62, Air Force 47

Wyoming 53, Utah St. 35

___

