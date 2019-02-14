Fairfield 66, Siena 40
Ohio St. 59, Rutgers 39
Pittsburgh 91, North Carolina 78
Austin Peay 84, Morehead St. 75
Clemson 73, Florida St. 68
Furman 61, Chattanooga 54
George Mason 59, La Salle 42
Georgia St. 85, Troy 70
Maryland 89, Nebraska 63
Mercer 85, UNC-Greensboro 73
Middle Tennessee 81, W. Kentucky 69
Mississippi 65, Vanderbilt 60
Murray St. 76, E. Kentucky 63
Samford 58, W. Carolina 43
South Carolina 65, Georgia 57
Tennessee 73, Auburn 62
Tennessee Tech 62, Jacksonville St. 59
UAB 77, Marshall 59
UT Martin 61, SE Missouri 50
VCU 64, Dayton 62
Virginia Tech 64, Duke 57
Wofford 77, ETSU 74
Detroit 62, Ill.-Chicago 45
IUPUI 76, Oakland 70
Iowa 88, Illinois 66
Michigan 67, Indiana 58
Minnesota 65, Purdue 45
Northwestern 78, Penn St. 63
Wisconsin 79, Michigan St. 62
East Carolina 64, SMU 54
North Texas 82, FAU 62
Rice 76, FIU 44
Southern Miss. 70, UTSA 45
Texas A&M 59, LSU 55
Texas State 68, Arkansas St. 54
CS Bakersfield 80, Chicago St. 47
Hawaii 72, UC Santa Barbara 49
New Mexico St. 72, Utah Valley 63
UMKC 65, Grand Canyon 56
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.