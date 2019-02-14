Fairfield 66, Siena 40
Ohio St. 59, Rutgers 39
Pittsburgh 91, North Carolina 78
Austin Peay 84, Morehead St. 75
Clemson 73, Florida St. 68
Furman 61, Chattanooga 54
George Mason 59, La Salle 42
Georgia St. 85, Troy 70
Maryland 89, Nebraska 63
Mercer 85, UNC-Greensboro 73
Middle Tennessee 81, W. Kentucky 69
Mississippi 65, Vanderbilt 60
Murray St. 76, E. Kentucky 63
Samford 58, W. Carolina 43
South Alabama 73, Georgia Southern 60
South Carolina 65, Georgia 57
Tennessee 73, Auburn 62
Tennessee Tech 62, Jacksonville St. 59
UAB 77, Marshall 59
UT Martin 61, SE Missouri 50
VCU 64, Dayton 62
Virginia Tech 64, Duke 57
Wofford 77, ETSU 74
Detroit 62, Ill.-Chicago 45
IUPUI 76, Oakland 70
Iowa 88, Illinois 66
Michigan 67, Indiana 58
Minnesota 65, Purdue 45
Northwestern 78, Penn St. 63
SIU-Edwardsville 78, E. Illinois 62
Wisconsin 79, Michigan St. 62
East Carolina 64, SMU 54
Louisiana Tech 74, UTEP 64
North Texas 82, FAU 62
Rice 76, FIU 44
Southern Miss. 70, UTSA 45
Texas A&M 59, LSU 55
Texas State 68, Arkansas St. 54
UALR 62, Texas-Arlington 61
CS Bakersfield 80, Chicago St. 47
E. Washington 76, N. Colorado 72
Gonzaga 71, San Diego 44
Hawaii 72, UC Santa Barbara 49
Idaho St. 62, Montana St. 49
Montana 64, Weber St. 56
New Mexico St. 72, Utah Valley 63
Portland St. 74, N. Arizona 59
Sacramento St. 75, S. Utah 69
UC Davis 72, UC Riverside 59
UMKC 65, Grand Canyon 56
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.