Thursday, Feb. 14 EAST

Fairfield 66, Siena 40

Ohio St. 59, Rutgers 39

Pittsburgh 91, North Carolina 78

SOUTH

Austin Peay 84, Morehead St. 75

Clemson 73, Florida St. 68

Furman 61, Chattanooga 54

George Mason 59, La Salle 42

Georgia St. 85, Troy 70

Maryland 89, Nebraska 63

Mercer 85, UNC-Greensboro 73

Middle Tennessee 81, W. Kentucky 69

Mississippi 65, Vanderbilt 60

Missouri 75, Mississippi St. 67

Murray St. 76, E. Kentucky 63

Samford 58, W. Carolina 43

South Alabama 73, Georgia Southern 60

South Carolina 65, Georgia 57

Tennessee 73, Auburn 62

Tennessee Tech 62, Jacksonville St. 59

UAB 77, Marshall 59

UT Martin 61, SE Missouri 50

VCU 64, Dayton 62

Virginia Tech 64, Duke 57

Wofford 77, ETSU 74

MIDWEST

Detroit 62, Ill.-Chicago 45

IUPUI 76, Oakland 70

Iowa 88, Illinois 66

Michigan 67, Indiana 58

Minnesota 65, Purdue 45

Northwestern 78, Penn St. 63

SIU-Edwardsville 78, E. Illinois 62

Wisconsin 79, Michigan St. 62

SOUTHWEST

East Carolina 64, SMU 54

Louisiana Tech 74, UTEP 64

North Texas 82, FAU 62

Rice 76, FIU 44

Southern Miss. 70, UTSA 45

Texas A&M 59, LSU 55

Texas State 68, Arkansas St. 54

UALR 62, Texas-Arlington 61

FAR WEST

BYU 70, Portland 69

CS Bakersfield 80, Chicago St. 47

CS Northridge 68, Cal Poly 52

E. Washington 76, N. Colorado 72

Gonzaga 71, San Diego 44

Hawaii 72, UC Santa Barbara 49

Idaho St. 62, Montana St. 49

Montana 64, Weber St. 56

New Mexico St. 72, Utah Valley 63

Pacific 74, San Francisco 48

Portland St. 74, N. Arizona 59

Rio Grande 74, Seattle 70

Sacramento St. 75, S. Utah 69

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, Santa Clara 68

UC Davis 72, UC Riverside 59

UC Irvine 48, Long Beach St. 46

UMKC 65, Grand Canyon 56

