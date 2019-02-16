Friday, Feb. 15 EAST

Cornell 65, Brown 53

DePaul 94, Seton Hall 85

Delaware 77, Northeastern 63

Drexel 62, Hofstra 39

Iona 52, Monmouth (NJ) 51

Penn 60, Dartmouth 44

Princeton 75, Harvard 71

Quinnipiac 64, Manhattan 39

Rider 78, St. Peter’s 43

St. John’s 81, Marquette 74

Towson 82, UNC-Wilmington 61

Yale 69, Columbia 61

SOUTH

James Madison 76, Coll. of Charleston 35

MIDWEST

Butler 66, Creighton 46

Drake 76, N. Iowa 61

Evansville 77, Valparaiso 65

Illinois St. 60, Missouri St. 56

Loyola of Chicago 44, Indiana St. 36

Milwaukee 78, Cleveland St. 60

Providence 63, Xavier 55

S. Illinois 62, Bradley 55

Youngstown St. 70, Green Bay 59

FAR WEST

Arizona 66, Utah 55

Arizona St. 66, Colorado 49

Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68

Pepperdine 73, Loyola Marymount 55

Southern Cal 86, California 76

Stanford 65, UCLA 51

Washington St. 94, Washington 61

