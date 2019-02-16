Cornell 65, Brown 53
DePaul 94, Seton Hall 85
Delaware 77, Northeastern 63
Drexel 62, Hofstra 39
Iona 52, Monmouth (NJ) 51
Penn 60, Dartmouth 44
Princeton 75, Harvard 71
Quinnipiac 64, Manhattan 39
Rider 78, St. Peter’s 43
St. John’s 81, Marquette 74
Towson 82, UNC-Wilmington 61
Yale 69, Columbia 61
James Madison 76, Coll. of Charleston 35
Butler 66, Creighton 46
Drake 76, N. Iowa 61
Evansville 77, Valparaiso 65
Illinois St. 60, Missouri St. 56
Loyola of Chicago 44, Indiana St. 36
Milwaukee 78, Cleveland St. 60
Providence 63, Xavier 55
S. Illinois 62, Bradley 55
Youngstown St. 70, Green Bay 59
Arizona 66, Utah 55
Arizona St. 66, Colorado 49
Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68
Pepperdine 73, Loyola Marymount 55
Southern Cal 86, California 76
Stanford 65, UCLA 51
Washington St. 94, Washington 61
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.