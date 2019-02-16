Saturday, Feb. 16 EAST

American U. 50, Lehigh 47

Army 60, Navy 48

Clemson 91, Boston College 58

Fordham 53, St. Bonaventure 44

Mass.-Lowell 62, UMBC 41

Mount St. Mary’s 61, Robert Morris 55

North Florida 78, NJIT 59

St. Francis Brooklyn 87, LIU Brooklyn 64

Villanova 91, Georgetown 43

Wagner 70, CCSU 62

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Stetson 40

South Florida 59, Tulsa 48

MIDWEST

IUPUI 58, Detroit 41

Ohio 70, W. Michigan 56

SOUTHWEST

Houston 63, East Carolina 52

___

