Sunday, Feb. 17 EAST

DePaul 70, St. John’s 62

Delaware 57, Hofstra 47

Drexel 76, Northeastern 45

Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 58

Iona 61, St. Peter’s 57

Manhattan 60, Rider 57

Marquette 109, Seton Hall 63

Quinnipiac 48, Fairfield 40

Saint Joseph’s 64, La Salle 63

Syracuse 77, Wake Forest 57

Temple 78, Cincinnati 70

Towson 87, Coll. of Charleston 61

SOUTH

Florida St. 78, Pittsburgh 46

Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 68

James Madison 58, UNC-Wilmington 51

Kentucky 61, Arkansas 59

Miami 79, Louisville 73

North Carolina 70, Virginia 53

South Carolina 96, Florida 77

UConn 78, UCF 41

VCU 62, George Mason 38

William & Mary 64, Elon 59

MIDWEST

Creighton 53, Xavier 52

Dayton 62, George Washington 53

Green Bay 76, Cleveland St. 63

Illinois St. 68, S. Illinois 66

Indiana St. 67, Valparaiso 59

Iowa 86, Maryland 73

Loyola of Chicago 71, Evansville 51

Michigan 70, Illinois 56

Minnesota 97, Penn St. 67

Missouri St. 82, Bradley 60

Ohio St. 70, Wisconsin 68

Providence 66, Butler 63

Saint Louis 78, Richmond 48

Youngstown St. 67, Milwaukee 47

SOUTHWEST

Mississippi St. 92, Texas A&M 64

FAR WEST

Arizona 63, Colorado 51

