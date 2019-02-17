DePaul 70, St. John’s 62
Delaware 57, Hofstra 47
Drexel 76, Northeastern 45
Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 58
Iona 61, St. Peter’s 57
Manhattan 60, Rider 57
Marquette 109, Seton Hall 63
Quinnipiac 48, Fairfield 40
Saint Joseph’s 64, La Salle 63
Syracuse 77, Wake Forest 57
Temple 78, Cincinnati 70
Towson 87, Coll. of Charleston 61
Auburn 77, Alabama 38
Florida St. 78, Pittsburgh 46
Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 68
James Madison 58, UNC-Wilmington 51
Kentucky 61, Arkansas 59
LSU 79, Vanderbilt 68
Miami 79, Louisville 73
North Carolina 70, Virginia 53
South Carolina 96, Florida 77
UConn 78, UCF 41
VCU 62, George Mason 38
William & Mary 64, Elon 59
Creighton 53, Xavier 52
Dayton 62, George Washington 53
Green Bay 76, Cleveland St. 63
Illinois St. 68, S. Illinois 66
Indiana St. 67, Valparaiso 59
Iowa 86, Maryland 73
Loyola of Chicago 71, Evansville 51
Michigan 70, Illinois 56
Minnesota 97, Penn St. 67
Missouri St. 82, Bradley 60
Nebraska 82, Michigan St. 71
Ohio St. 70, Wisconsin 68
Providence 66, Butler 63
Purdue 61, Northwestern 58
Saint Louis 78, Richmond 48
Tennessee 62, Missouri 60
Texas Tech 75, Kansas 71
Wichita St. 53, SMU 42
Youngstown St. 67, Milwaukee 47
Kansas St. 69, Texas 60
Mississippi St. 92, Texas A&M 64
Arizona 63, Colorado 51
Arizona St. 60, Utah 58
Stanford 69, Southern Cal 67
UCLA 80, California 74

