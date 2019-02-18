Bryant 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 48
LIU Brooklyn 69, Sacred Heart 64
Mount St. Mary’s 81, Wagner 66
St. Francis Brooklyn 70, CCSU 58
Bethune-Cookman 68, Savannah St. 47
Georgia 78, Mississippi 56
Grambling St. 73, Prairie View 57
Howard 80, NC Central 70
Jackson St. 73, Texas Southern 64
NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 44
Notre Dame 95, NC State 72
SC State 61, Florida A&M 48
Southern U. 67, MVSU 46
N. Illinois 77, W. Michigan 64
Idaho 75, E. Washington 74
___
