Monday, Feb. 18 EAST

Bryant 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

LIU Brooklyn 69, Sacred Heart 64

Mount St. Mary’s 81, Wagner 66

St. Francis Brooklyn 70, CCSU 58

Advertisement

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 68, Savannah St. 47

Georgia 78, Mississippi 56

Grambling St. 73, Prairie View 57

Howard 80, NC Central 70

Jackson St. 73, Texas Southern 64

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 44

Notre Dame 95, NC State 72

SC State 61, Florida A&M 48

Southern U. 67, MVSU 46

MIDWEST

N. Illinois 77, W. Michigan 64

FAR WEST

Idaho 75, E. Washington 74

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.