Monday, Feb. 18 EAST

Bryant 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

LIU Brooklyn 69, Sacred Heart 64

Mount St. Mary’s 81, Wagner 66

Robert Morris 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 60

St. Francis Brooklyn 70, CCSU 58

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 68, Savannah St. 47

Georgia 78, Mississippi 56

Grambling St. 73, Prairie View 57

Howard 80, NC Central 70

Jackson St. 73, Texas Southern 64

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 44

Notre Dame 95, NC State 72

SC State 61, Florida A&M 48

Southern U. 67, MVSU 46

MIDWEST

N. Illinois 77, W. Michigan 64

Rutgers 69, Indiana 61

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 66, Alcorn St. 57

FAR WEST

Idaho 75, E. Washington 74

Oregon St. 67, Oregon 62

