Wednesday, Feb. 20 EAST

American U. 50, Boston U. 48

Army 60, Holy Cross 53

Binghamton 58, Mass.-Lowell 53

Bucknell 87, Loyola (Md.) 55

Advertisement

Duquesne 67, Saint Joseph’s 56

George Washington 66, UMass 59

Hartford 56, New Hampshire 49

Lehigh 75, Colgate 63

Navy 65, Lafayette 53

Stony Brook 68, Albany (NY) 52

UConn 102, Memphis 45

Vermont 58, UMBC 50

SOUTH

New Orleans 61, SE Louisiana 58

Nicholls 84, Sam Houston St. 81

South Florida 63, East Carolina 50

MIDWEST

Buffalo 97, Ball St. 58

Cent. Michigan 92, Bowling Green 54

Cincinnati 74, Tulsa 47

Dayton 83, Davidson 69

E. Michigan 67, Akron 60

Kent St. 56, W. Michigan 52

Miami (Ohio) 65, Toledo 56

S. Dakota St. 92, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

UCF 57, Wichita St. 49

Wisconsin 75, Illinois 67

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 80, Kansas 40

Cent. Arkansas 76, McNeese St. 45

Houston 83, Tulane 82

Iowa St. 91, Oklahoma 70

Lamar 79, Incarnate Word 53

SMU 53, Temple 52

Texas A&M-CC 46, Stephen F. Austin 44

West Virginia 77, Oklahoma St. 54

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 77, Air Force 70

New Mexico 74, Utah St. 56

Sacramento St. 78, Weber St. 69

San Jose St. 78, Colorado St. 70

Wyoming 64, UNLV 49

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.