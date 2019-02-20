American U. 50, Boston U. 48
Army 60, Holy Cross 53
Binghamton 58, Mass.-Lowell 53
Bucknell 87, Loyola (Md.) 55
Duquesne 67, Saint Joseph’s 56
George Washington 66, UMass 59
Hartford 56, New Hampshire 49
Lehigh 75, Colgate 63
Navy 65, Lafayette 53
Stony Brook 68, Albany (NY) 52
UConn 102, Memphis 45
Vermont 58, UMBC 50
New Orleans 61, SE Louisiana 58
Nicholls 84, Sam Houston St. 81
South Florida 63, East Carolina 50
Buffalo 97, Ball St. 58
Cent. Michigan 92, Bowling Green 54
Cincinnati 74, Tulsa 47
Dayton 83, Davidson 69
E. Michigan 67, Akron 60
Kent St. 56, W. Michigan 52
Miami (Ohio) 65, Toledo 56
S. Dakota St. 92, Purdue Fort Wayne 68
UCF 57, Wichita St. 49
Wisconsin 75, Illinois 67
Baylor 80, Kansas 40
Cent. Arkansas 76, McNeese St. 45
Houston 83, Tulane 82
Iowa St. 91, Oklahoma 70
Lamar 79, Incarnate Word 53
SMU 53, Temple 52
Texas A&M-CC 46, Stephen F. Austin 44
West Virginia 77, Oklahoma St. 54
Fresno St. 77, Air Force 70
New Mexico 74, Utah St. 56
Sacramento St. 78, Weber St. 69
San Jose St. 78, Colorado St. 70
Wyoming 64, UNLV 49
