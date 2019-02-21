Penn St. 72, Purdue 61
Quinnipiac 66, Rider 60
St. Bonaventure 62, Rhode Island 61
Syracuse 90, Pittsburgh 63
Austin Peay 56, SE Missouri 54
Belmont 98, E. Illinois 57
Chattanooga 61, Samford 56
Coastal Carolina 76, Georgia Southern 73
George Mason 67, Richmond 52
Georgia 93, Arkansas 83
Georgia St. 85, Appalachian St. 75
Georgia Tech 75, Clemson 53
Jacksonville St. 68, Morehead St. 57
Kentucky 65, South Carolina 57
LSU 69, Florida 51
Louisville 71, Virginia 49
Maryland 71, Minnesota 69
Mercer 83, ETSU 77
Murray St. 76, UT Martin 73
NC State 80, Wake Forest 46
North Carolina 93, Boston College 78
Northwestern St. 63, Houston Baptist 46
SIU-Edwardsville 66, Tennessee St. 55
Tennessee Tech 77, E. Kentucky 57
Texas State 62, Louisiana-Monroe 51
Virginia Tech 73, Miami 65
Green Bay 72, Oakland 32
Indiana 75, Iowa 73
Michigan 86, Rutgers 76
Milwaukee 59, Detroit 34
Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64
Notre Dame 89, Duke 61
Ohio St. 77, Michigan St. 70
South Dakota 73, Denver 58
UMKC 83, Seattle 66
Utah Valley 70, Chicago St. 65
Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Santa Barbara 62
