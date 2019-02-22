Thursday, Feb. 21 EAST

Penn St. 72, Purdue 61

Quinnipiac 66, Rider 60

St. Bonaventure 62, Rhode Island 61

Syracuse 90, Pittsburgh 63

SOUTH

Alabama 84, Vanderbilt 65

Austin Peay 56, SE Missouri 54

Belmont 98, E. Illinois 57

Chattanooga 61, Samford 56

Coastal Carolina 76, Georgia Southern 73

George Mason 67, Richmond 52

Georgia 93, Arkansas 83

Georgia St. 85, Appalachian St. 75

Georgia Tech 75, Clemson 53

Jacksonville St. 68, Morehead St. 57

Kentucky 65, South Carolina 57

LSU 69, Florida 51

Louisville 71, Virginia 49

Maryland 71, Minnesota 69

Mercer 83, ETSU 77

Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 66

Murray St. 76, UT Martin 73

NC State 80, Wake Forest 46

North Carolina 93, Boston College 78

Northwestern St. 63, Houston Baptist 46

SIU-Edwardsville 66, Tennessee St. 55

Tennessee Tech 77, E. Kentucky 57

Texas State 62, Louisiana-Monroe 51

Virginia Tech 73, Miami 65

MIDWEST

Green Bay 72, Oakland 32

Indiana 75, Iowa 73

Michigan 86, Rutgers 76

Milwaukee 59, Detroit 34

Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64

Notre Dame 89, Duke 61

Ohio St. 77, Michigan St. 70

South Dakota 73, Denver 58

UMKC 83, Seattle 66

Utah Valley 70, Chicago St. 65

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 79, Tennessee 62

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 60, Long Beach St. 45

Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Santa Barbara 62

California Baptist 93, Grand Canyon 50

E. Washington 80, S. Utah 66

Gonzaga 74, Santa Clara 61

Idaho 90, N. Arizona 72

Idaho St. 72, Portland St. 54

Loyola Marymount 69, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56

Pepperdine 96, Pacific 76

Portland 69, San Francisco 66

