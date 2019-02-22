Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Georgetown 51, Seton Hall 43
Penn 79, Columbia 56
Princeton 68, Cornell 64
UC Irvine 53, Hawaii 48
