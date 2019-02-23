Friday, Feb. 22 EAST

Dartmouth 56, Yale 54

Fairfield 69, St. Peter’s 61

Georgetown 51, Seton Hall 43

Harvard 98, Brown 55

Manhattan 54, Iona 52

Monmouth (NJ) 88, Niagara 81

Penn 79, Columbia 56

Princeton 68, Cornell 64

Siena 78, Canisius 66

St. John’s 66, Villanova 62

SOUTH

Delaware 72, Coll. of Charleston 60

Drexel 65, UNC-Wilmington 53

James Madison 74, Elon 46

N. Kentucky 65, Youngstown St. 62

Towson 82, William & Mary 75

MIDWEST

Bradley 75, Illinois St. 65

Butler 61, Marquette 57

DePaul 81, Xavier 48

Drake 66, Evansville 39

Missouri St. 77, Valparaiso 58

N. Iowa 71, Indiana St. 63

S. Illinois 64, Loyola of Chicago 41

Wright St. 78, Cleveland St. 52

FAR WEST

California 69, Arizona St. 60

Colorado 72, Washington St. 61

Oregon St. 68, Southern Cal 61

Stanford 56, Arizona 54

UC Irvine 53, Hawaii 48

UCLA 74, Oregon 69

Utah 88, Washington 56

