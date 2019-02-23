Bryant 77, Mount St. Mary’s 59
Robert Morris 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 57
Sacred Heart 73, CCSU 46
UMBC 69, Albany (NY) 60
Davidson 60, Saint Louis 57
Hampton 86, Longwood 70
Jacksonville 69, NJIT 55
Stetson 69, North Alabama 59
Cent. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 52
Denver 92, North Dakota 91
IUPUI 73, Ill.-Chicago 44
Arkansas St. 62, UALR 58
Texas 81, Texas Tech 57
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.