Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 23, 2019 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday, Feb. 23
EAST

Bryant 77, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Robert Morris 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 57

Sacred Heart 73, CCSU 46

UMBC 69, Albany (NY) 60

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
SOUTH

Davidson 60, Saint Louis 57

Hampton 86, Longwood 70

Jacksonville 69, NJIT 55

Stetson 69, North Alabama 59

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 52

Denver 92, North Dakota 91

IUPUI 73, Ill.-Chicago 44

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 62, UALR 58

Texas 81, Texas Tech 57

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.