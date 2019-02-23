Saturday, Feb. 23 EAST

Bryant 77, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Robert Morris 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 57

Sacred Heart 73, CCSU 46

UMBC 69, Albany (NY) 60

SOUTH

Davidson 60, Saint Louis 57

Hampton 86, Longwood 70

Jacksonville 69, NJIT 55

Stetson 69, North Alabama 59

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 52

Denver 92, North Dakota 91

IUPUI 73, Ill.-Chicago 44

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 62, UALR 58

Texas 81, Texas Tech 57

