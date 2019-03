By The Associated Press

Sunday, Feb. 24 EAST

Fairfield 67, Iona 56

George Washington 57, St. Bonaventure 44

Maine 71, Stony Brook 61

Villanova 73, Seton Hall 68

SOUTH

Drexel 65, Coll. of Charleston 42

Duke 55, Wake Forest 44

Miami 64, Florida St. 54

NC State 74, North Carolina 69

