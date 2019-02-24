Sunday, Feb. 24 EAST

Canisius 65, Monmouth (NJ) 56

Fairfield 67, Iona 56

Fordham 76, UMass 64

George Washington 57, St. Bonaventure 44

Maine 71, Stony Brook 61

Manhattan 62, St. Peter’s 46

Villanova 73, Seton Hall 68

SOUTH

Clemson 73, Virginia Tech 66

Drexel 65, Coll. of Charleston 42

Duke 55, Wake Forest 44

James Madison 78, William & Mary 65

Kentucky 57, LSU 52

Louisville 87, Boston College 51

Miami 64, Florida St. 54

N. Kentucky 74, Cleveland St. 55

NC State 74, North Carolina 69

Richmond 56, La Salle 51

Towson 59, Elon 50

UNC-Wilmington 72, Delaware 64

MIDWEST

Missouri St. 85, Loyola of Chicago 58

S. Illinois 58, Valparaiso 47

Wright St. 70, Youngstown St. 65

FAR WEST

Oregon 96, Southern Cal 78

Utah 75, Washington St. 67

