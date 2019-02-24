Canisius 65, Monmouth (NJ) 56
Fairfield 67, Iona 56
Fordham 76, UMass 64
George Washington 57, St. Bonaventure 44
Maine 71, Stony Brook 61
Manhattan 62, St. Peter’s 46
Villanova 73, Seton Hall 68
Clemson 73, Virginia Tech 66
Drexel 65, Coll. of Charleston 42
Duke 55, Wake Forest 44
James Madison 78, William & Mary 65
Kentucky 57, LSU 52
Louisville 87, Boston College 51
Miami 64, Florida St. 54
N. Kentucky 74, Cleveland St. 55
NC State 74, North Carolina 69
Richmond 56, La Salle 51
Towson 59, Elon 50
UNC-Wilmington 72, Delaware 64
Missouri St. 85, Loyola of Chicago 58
S. Illinois 58, Valparaiso 47
Wright St. 70, Youngstown St. 65
Oregon 96, Southern Cal 78
Utah 75, Washington St. 67
