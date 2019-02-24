Sunday, Feb. 24 EAST

Canisius 65, Monmouth (NJ) 56

Fairfield 67, Iona 56

Fordham 76, UMass 64

George Washington 57, St. Bonaventure 44

Georgetown 82, St. John’s 80

Hofstra 63, Northeastern 62

Maine 71, Stony Brook 61

Manhattan 62, St. Peter’s 46

Rider 79, Niagara 64

Saint Joseph’s 55, Rhode Island 48

Villanova 73, Seton Hall 68

SOUTH

Clemson 73, Virginia Tech 66

Drexel 65, Coll. of Charleston 42

Duke 55, Wake Forest 44

George Mason 54, Dayton 51

Houston 59, Memphis 57

James Madison 78, William & Mary 65

Kentucky 57, LSU 52

Louisville 87, Boston College 51

Miami 64, Florida St. 54

Mississippi St. 86, Vanderbilt 70

N. Kentucky 74, Cleveland St. 55

NC State 74, North Carolina 69

Richmond 56, La Salle 51

Towson 59, Elon 50

UNC-Wilmington 72, Delaware 64

Virginia 53, Georgia Tech 45

MIDWEST

DePaul 76, Butler 62

Drake 96, Indiana St. 77

Marquette 79, Xavier 53

Michigan St. 74, Michigan 64

Missouri St. 85, Loyola of Chicago 58

N. Iowa 95, Evansville 46

S. Dakota St. 82, South Dakota 78

S. Illinois 58, Valparaiso 47

Wright St. 70, Youngstown St. 65

SOUTHWEST

UConn 68, Tulsa 49

FAR WEST

Oregon 96, Southern Cal 78

Utah 75, Washington St. 67

Washington 60, Colorado 46

