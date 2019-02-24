Canisius 65, Monmouth (NJ) 56
Fairfield 67, Iona 56
Fordham 76, UMass 64
George Washington 57, St. Bonaventure 44
Georgetown 82, St. John’s 80
Hofstra 63, Northeastern 62
Maine 71, Stony Brook 61
Manhattan 62, St. Peter’s 46
Rider 79, Niagara 64
Saint Joseph’s 55, Rhode Island 48
Villanova 73, Seton Hall 68
Clemson 73, Virginia Tech 66
Drexel 65, Coll. of Charleston 42
Duke 55, Wake Forest 44
George Mason 54, Dayton 51
Houston 59, Memphis 57
James Madison 78, William & Mary 65
Kentucky 57, LSU 52
Louisville 87, Boston College 51
Miami 64, Florida St. 54
Mississippi St. 86, Vanderbilt 70
N. Kentucky 74, Cleveland St. 55
NC State 74, North Carolina 69
Richmond 56, La Salle 51
Towson 59, Elon 50
UNC-Wilmington 72, Delaware 64
Virginia 53, Georgia Tech 45
DePaul 76, Butler 62
Drake 96, Indiana St. 77
Marquette 79, Xavier 53
Michigan St. 74, Michigan 64
Missouri St. 85, Loyola of Chicago 58
N. Iowa 95, Evansville 46
S. Dakota St. 82, South Dakota 78
S. Illinois 58, Valparaiso 47
Wright St. 70, Youngstown St. 65
UConn 68, Tulsa 49
Oregon 96, Southern Cal 78
Utah 75, Washington St. 67
Washington 60, Colorado 46
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.