The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women's College Basketball Scores

February 25, 2019
 
Monday, Feb. 25
EAST

Notre Dame 98, Syracuse 68

SOUTH

Coppin St. 85, Delaware St. 59

Howard 74, Morgan St. 62

NC A&T 73, Savannah St. 69

SC State 72, NC Central 60

___

