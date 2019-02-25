Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Notre Dame 98, Syracuse 68
Coppin St. 85, Delaware St. 59
Howard 74, Morgan St. 62
NC A&T 73, Savannah St. 69
SC State 72, NC Central 60
