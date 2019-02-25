Monday, Feb. 25 EAST

Notre Dame 98, Syracuse 68

SOUTH

Coppin St. 85, Delaware St. 59

Howard 74, Morgan St. 62

NC A&T 73, Savannah St. 69

Advertisement

SC State 72, NC Central 60

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.