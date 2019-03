By The Associated Press

Monday, Feb. 25 EAST

Bryant 84, Wagner 69

Mount St. Mary’s 61, CCSU 44

Notre Dame 98, Syracuse 68

Robert Morris 71, LIU Brooklyn 54

Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 53

Sacred Heart 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 84

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 51, Alcorn St. 50

Coppin St. 85, Delaware St. 59

Howard 74, Morgan St. 62

NC A&T 73, Savannah St. 69

SC State 72, NC Central 60

Southern U. 62, Alabama St. 52

Texas A&M 80, Florida 62

MIDWEST

Iowa 74, Nebraska 58

Maryland 58, Purdue 55

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 64, Texas 35

Oklahoma 75, Oklahoma St. 66

Prairie View 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

Texas Southern 73, MVSU 45

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 79, Montana 61

