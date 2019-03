By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Feb. 27 EAST

Albany (NY) 78, New Hampshire 53

American U. 71, Holy Cross 44

Bucknell 90, Navy 48

Canisius 52, Niagara 51

La Salle 52, St. Bonaventure 45

Lehigh 65, Loyola (Md.) 46

SOUTH

George Mason 68, Saint Joseph’s 59

