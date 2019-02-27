Albany (NY) 78, New Hampshire 53
American U. 71, Holy Cross 44
Boston U. 50, Lafayette 49
Bucknell 90, Navy 48
Canisius 52, Niagara 51
Duquesne 64, George Washington 53
Fordham 57, Dayton 48
Hartford 63, Binghamton 50
La Salle 52, St. Bonaventure 45
Lehigh 65, Loyola (Md.) 46
Maine 60, Mass.-Lowell 41
Stony Brook 70, UMBC 59
Tulsa 64, Temple 61
UMass 64, Richmond 38
George Mason 68, Saint Joseph’s 59
NJIT 69, Lipscomb 53
Nicholls 78, McNeese St. 55
North Alabama 68, Jacksonville 59
North Florida 75, Stetson 62
Rhode Island 64, Davidson 58
Akron 83, Bowling Green 73
Buffalo 73, Ohio 43
Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 64
Kent St. 67, Miami (Ohio) 58
Michigan St. 57, Penn St. 48
N. Illinois 70, E. Michigan 60
Toledo 73, W. Michigan 63
Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 55
Incarnate Word 100, Northwestern St. 91
Lamar 97, Houston Baptist 49
Sam Houston St. 86, New Orleans 62
South Florida 59, Houston 49
Stephen F. Austin 79, Cent. Arkansas 43
___
