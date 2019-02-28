Wednesday, Feb. 27 EAST

Albany (NY) 78, New Hampshire 53

American U. 71, Holy Cross 44

Boston U. 50, Lafayette 49

Bucknell 90, Navy 48

Canisius 52, Niagara 51

Colgate 85, Army 80

Duquesne 64, George Washington 53

Fordham 57, Dayton 48

Hartford 63, Binghamton 50

La Salle 52, St. Bonaventure 45

Lehigh 65, Loyola (Md.) 46

Maine 60, Mass.-Lowell 41

Stony Brook 70, UMBC 59

Tulsa 64, Temple 61

UMass 64, Richmond 38

SOUTH

George Mason 68, Saint Joseph’s 59

NJIT 69, Lipscomb 53

Nicholls 78, McNeese St. 55

North Alabama 68, Jacksonville 59

North Florida 75, Stetson 62

Rhode Island 64, Davidson 58

MIDWEST

Akron 83, Bowling Green 73

Buffalo 73, Ohio 43

Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 64

Kansas St. 90, West Virginia 79

Kent St. 67, Miami (Ohio) 58

Michigan St. 57, Penn St. 48

N. Illinois 70, E. Michigan 60

Saint Louis 76, VCU 60

TCU 76, Kansas 66

Toledo 73, W. Michigan 63

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 55

Incarnate Word 100, Northwestern St. 91

Lamar 97, Houston Baptist 49

Sam Houston St. 86, New Orleans 62

South Florida 59, Houston 49

Stephen F. Austin 79, Cent. Arkansas 43

FAR WEST

Boise St. 72, Colorado St. 63

Cal St.-Fullerton 67, UC Irvine 58

Fresno St. 66, Wyoming 64

New Mexico 110, San Jose St. 72

UC Santa Barbara 44, Cal Poly 42

UNLV 67, Nevada 58

Utah St. 65, San Diego St. 52

