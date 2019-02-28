Austin Peay 80, E. Kentucky 60
Coastal Carolina 67, Louisiana-Lafayette 62
Morehead St. 80, Murray St. 71
Samford 79, Wofford 62
E. Illinois 52, Jacksonville St. 49
N. Kentucky 74, Oakland 63
North Dakota 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 58
Wright St. 76, Detroit 73
Oral Roberts 65, Nebraska-Omaha 64
Troy 82, Texas State 63
UALR 80, Georgia Southern 51
Denver 94, W. Illinois 85
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.