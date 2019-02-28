Thursday, Feb. 28 SOUTH

Austin Peay 80, E. Kentucky 60

Coastal Carolina 67, Louisiana-Lafayette 62

Morehead St. 80, Murray St. 71

Samford 79, Wofford 62

Advertisement

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 52, Jacksonville St. 49

N. Kentucky 74, Oakland 63

North Dakota 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 58

Wright St. 76, Detroit 73

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 65, Nebraska-Omaha 64

Troy 82, Texas State 63

UALR 80, Georgia Southern 51

FAR WEST

Denver 94, W. Illinois 85

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.