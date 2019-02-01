Listen Live Sports

...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 1, 2019 10:13 pm
 
1 min read
Friday

1. Baylor (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.

2. UConn (18-2) did not play. Next: at Cincinnai, Saturday.

3. Louisville (20-1) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Saturday.

4. Oregon (19-1) vs. No. 14 Utah. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.

5. Notre Dame (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

6. Mississippi State (20-1) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Sunday.

7. N.C. State (21-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

8. Stanford (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

9. Oregon State (17-3) vs. Colorado. Next: vs. No. 14 Utah, Sunday.

10. Marquette (18-3) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Sunday.

11. Maryland (19-2) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Monday.

12. Texas (17-4) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

13. Iowa (16-5) lost to Michigan 90-81. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

14. Utah (18-1) at No. 4 Oregon. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday.

15. Gonzaga (20-2) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Saturday.

16. South Carolina (15-5) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Sunday.

17. Rutgers (17-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Louisville, Thursday.

19. Kentucky (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

20. Texas A&M (17-4) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

21. Arizona State (15-6) beat Arizona 60-47. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.

22. Michigan State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.

23. Iowa State (16-5) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.

24. Florida State (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

25. BYU (17-4) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

