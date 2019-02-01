1. Baylor (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.
2. UConn (18-2) did not play. Next: at Cincinnai, Saturday.
3. Louisville (20-1) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Saturday.
4. Oregon (19-1) vs. No. 14 Utah. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.
5. Notre Dame (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.
6. Mississippi State (20-1) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Sunday.
7. N.C. State (21-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.
8. Stanford (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. California, Saturday.
9. Oregon State (17-3) vs. Colorado. Next: vs. No. 14 Utah, Sunday.
10. Marquette (18-3) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Sunday.
11. Maryland (19-2) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Monday.
12. Texas (17-4) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.
13. Iowa (16-5) lost to Michigan 90-81. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.
14. Utah (18-1) at No. 4 Oregon. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday.
15. Gonzaga (20-2) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Saturday.
16. South Carolina (15-5) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Sunday.
17. Rutgers (17-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.
18. Syracuse (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Louisville, Thursday.
19. Kentucky (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.
20. Texas A&M (17-4) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.
21. Arizona State (15-6) beat Arizona 60-47. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.
22. Michigan State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.
23. Iowa State (16-5) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.
24. Florida State (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.
25. BYU (17-4) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.