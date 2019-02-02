Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 2, 2019 7:37 pm
 
1 min read
Saturday

1. Baylor (19-1) beat Texas Tech 96-37. Next: at No. 12 Texas, Monday.

2. UConn (19-2) beat Cincinnai 65-55. Next: vs. East Carolina, Wednesday.

3. Louisville (21-1) beat Clemson 76-44. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Thursday.

4. Oregon (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.

5. Notre Dame (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

6. Mississippi State (20-1) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Sunday.

7. N.C. State (21-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

8. Stanford (17-3) vs. California. Next: vs. No. 9 Oregon State, Friday.

9. Oregon State (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Utah, Sunday.

10. Marquette (18-3) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Sunday.

11. Maryland (19-2) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Monday.

12. Texas (18-4) beat Oklahoma 76-67. Next: vs. No. 1 Baylor, Monday.

13. Iowa (16-5) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

14. Utah (18-2) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday.

15. Gonzaga (20-2) at Saint Mary’s. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

16. South Carolina (15-5) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Sunday.

17. Rutgers (17-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Louisville, Thursday.

19. Kentucky (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

20. Texas A&M (17-4) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

21. Arizona State (15-6) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.

22. Michigan State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.

23. Iowa State (17-5) beat Kansas State 81-52. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

24. Florida State (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

25. BYU (17-5) lost to Pepperdine 79-65. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Thursday.

