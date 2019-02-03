Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 3, 2019 1:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Sunday

1. Baylor (19-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Texas, Monday.

2. UConn (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. East Carolina, Wednesday.

3. Louisville (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Thursday.

4. Oregon (20-1) vs. Colorado. Next: at California, Friday.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Notre Dame (21-2) beat Georgia Tech 90-50. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

6. Mississippi State (20-1) at Alabama. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday.

7. N.C. State (21-0) vs. North Carolina. Next: at No. 24 Florida State, Thursday.

8. Stanford (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Oregon State, Friday.

9. Oregon State (18-3) vs. No. 14 Utah. Next: at No. 8 Stanford, Friday.

10. Marquette (18-3) at DePaul. Next: vs. Georgetown, Friday.

11. Maryland (19-2) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Monday.

12. Texas (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Baylor, Monday.

13. Iowa (16-5) at Penn State. Next: at No. 22 Michigan State, Thursday.

14. Utah (18-2) at No. 9 Oregon State. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday,

15. Gonzaga (21-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

16. South Carolina (15-5) at Arkansas. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

17. Rutgers (17-4) at Minnesota. Next: vs. No. 11 Maryland, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Louisville, Thursday.

19. Kentucky (17-5) vs. Florida. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

20. Texas A&M (17-4) at Mississippi. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.

21. Arizona State (15-6) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.

22. Michigan State (15-5) vs. Purdue. Next: vs. No. 13 Iowa, Thursday.

23. Iowa State (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

24. Florida State (18-3) vs. Wake Forest. Next: vs. No. 7 N.C. State, Thursday.

25. BYU (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.