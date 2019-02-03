Sunday

1. Baylor (19-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Texas, Monday.

2. UConn (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. East Carolina, Wednesday.

3. Louisville (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Thursday.

4. Oregon (20-1) vs. Colorado. Next: at California, Friday.

Advertisement

5. Notre Dame (21-2) beat Georgia Tech 90-50. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

6. Mississippi State (20-1) at Alabama. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday.

7. N.C. State (21-0) vs. North Carolina. Next: at No. 24 Florida State, Thursday.

8. Stanford (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Oregon State, Friday.

9. Oregon State (18-3) vs. No. 14 Utah. Next: at No. 8 Stanford, Friday.

10. Marquette (18-3) at DePaul. Next: vs. Georgetown, Friday.

11. Maryland (19-2) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Monday.

12. Texas (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Baylor, Monday.

13. Iowa (16-5) at Penn State. Next: at No. 22 Michigan State, Thursday.

14. Utah (18-2) at No. 9 Oregon State. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday,

15. Gonzaga (21-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

16. South Carolina (15-5) at Arkansas. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

17. Rutgers (17-4) at Minnesota. Next: vs. No. 11 Maryland, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Louisville, Thursday.

19. Kentucky (17-5) vs. Florida. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

20. Texas A&M (17-4) at Mississippi. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.

21. Arizona State (15-6) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.

22. Michigan State (15-5) vs. Purdue. Next: vs. No. 13 Iowa, Thursday.

23. Iowa State (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

24. Florida State (18-3) vs. Wake Forest. Next: vs. No. 7 N.C. State, Thursday.

25. BYU (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.