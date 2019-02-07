Thursday

1. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

2. Louisville (22-1) beat No. 15 Syracuse 76-51. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.

3. Oregon (21-1) did not play. Next: at California, Friday.

4. Notre Dame (21-3) lost to No. 25 Miami 72-65. Next: vs. No. 24 Florida State, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. UConn (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Saturday.

6. Mississippi State (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Stanford, Friday.

8. Marquette (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Friday.

9. N.C. State (21-2) lost to No. 24 Florida State 75-70. Next: at No. 20 Rutgers, Sunday.

10. Maryland (21-2) beat Northwestern 72-57. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

11. Stanford (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Oregon State, Friday.

12. South Carolina (17-5) beat Mississippi 76-42. Next: at No. 5 UConn, Monday.

13. Gonzaga (21-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

14. Texas (18-5) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

15. Syracuse (17-5) lost to No. 2 Louisville 76-51. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

16. Iowa (17-5) vs. No. 23 Michigan State. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.

17. Utah (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.

18. Texas A&M (18-4) at Missouri, Thursday. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

19. Kentucky (19-5) beat Auburn 78-68. Next: at Alabama, Monday.

20. Arizona State (15-6) at Washington State. Next: at Washington, Saturday.

20. Rutgers (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Maryland, Sunday.

22. Iowa State (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

23. Michigan State (16-5) at No. 16 Iowa. Next: vs. Indiana, Monday.

24. Florida State (20-3) beat No. 9 N.C. State 75-70. Next: at No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.

25. Miami (20-5) beat No. 4 Notre Dame 72-65. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.