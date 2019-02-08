1. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.
2. Louisville (22-1) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.
3. Oregon (21-1) at California. Next: at No. 11 Stanford, Sunday.
4. Notre Dame (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Florida State, Sunday.
5. UConn (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Saturday.
6. Mississippi State (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday.
7. Oregon State (19-3) at No. 11 Stanford. Next: at California, Sunday.
8. Marquette (20-3) beat Georgetown 59-52. Next: vs. Villanova, Sunday.
9. N.C. State (21-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Rutgers, Sunday.
10. Maryland (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.
11. Stanford (18-3) vs. No. 7 Oregon State. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Sunday.
12. South Carolina (17-5) did not play. Next: at No. 5 UConn, Monday.
13. Gonzaga (21-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.
14. Texas (18-5) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.
15. Syracuse (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.
16. Iowa (18-5) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.
17. Utah (18-3) vs. Southern Cal. Next: vs. UCLA, Sunday.
18. Texas A&M (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.
19. Kentucky (19-5) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Monday.
20. Arizona State (16-6) did not play. Next: at Washington, Saturday.
20. Rutgers (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Maryland, Sunday.
22. Iowa State (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.
23. Michigan State (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Monday.
24. Florida State (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.
25. Miami (20-5) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.
