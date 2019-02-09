Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 9, 2019 12:46 am
 
1. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

2. Louisville (22-1) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.

3. Oregon (22-1) beat California 105-82. Next: at No. 11 Stanford, Sunday.

4. Notre Dame (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Florida State, Sunday.

5. UConn (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Saturday.

6. Mississippi State (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (19-4) lost to No. 11 Stanford 61-44. Next: at California, Sunday.

8. Marquette (20-3) beat Georgetown 59-52. Next: vs. Villanova, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (21-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Rutgers, Sunday.

10. Maryland (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

11. Stanford (19-3) beat No. 7 Oregon State 61-44. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Sunday.

12. South Carolina (17-5) did not play. Next: at No. 5 UConn, Monday.

13. Gonzaga (21-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

14. Texas (18-5) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

15. Syracuse (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

16. Iowa (18-5) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.

17. Utah (18-4) lost to Southern Cal 84-80. Next: vs. UCLA, Sunday.

18. Texas A&M (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

19. Kentucky (19-5) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Monday.

20. Arizona State (16-6) did not play. Next: at Washington, Saturday.

20. Rutgers (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Maryland, Sunday.

22. Iowa State (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

23. Michigan State (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Monday.

24. Florida State (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.

25. Miami (20-5) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.

