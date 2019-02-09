1. Baylor (21-1) beat TCU 89-71. Next: at Kansas State, Wednesday.
2. Louisville (22-1) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.
3. Oregon (22-1) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Stanford, Sunday.
4. Notre Dame (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Florida State, Sunday.
5. UConn (21-2) beat Temple 109-74. Next: vs. No. 12 South Carolina, Monday.
6. Mississippi State (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday.
7. Oregon State (19-4) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.
8. Marquette (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Sunday.
9. N.C. State (21-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Rutgers, Sunday.
10. Maryland (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.
11. Stanford (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Sunday.
12. South Carolina (17-5) did not play. Next: at No. 5 UConn, Monday.
13. Gonzaga (21-2) at Portland. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.
14. Texas (18-5) at Kansas. Next: at Oklahoma State, Tuesday.
15. Syracuse (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.
16. Iowa (18-5) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.
17. Utah (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. UCLA, Sunday.
18. Texas A&M (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.
19. Kentucky (19-5) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Monday.
20. Arizona State (16-6) at Washington, ppd., snow. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.
20. Rutgers (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Maryland, Sunday.
22. Iowa State (17-5) vs. West Virginia. Next: at TCU, Wednesday.
23. Michigan State (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Monday.
24. Florida State (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.
25. Miami (20-5) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.