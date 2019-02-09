Listen Live Sports

...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 9, 2019 9:16 pm
 
Saturday

1. Baylor (21-1) beat TCU 89-71. Next: at Kansas State, Wednesday.

2. Louisville (22-1) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.

3. Oregon (22-1) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Stanford, Sunday.

4. Notre Dame (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Florida State, Sunday.

5. UConn (21-2) beat Temple 109-74. Next: vs. No. 12 South Carolina, Monday.

6. Mississippi State (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (19-4) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.

8. Marquette (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (21-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Rutgers, Sunday.

10. Maryland (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

11. Stanford (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Sunday.

12. South Carolina (17-5) did not play. Next: at No. 5 UConn, Monday.

13. Gonzaga (22-2) beat Portland 92-63. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.

14. Texas (18-5) at Kansas. Next: at Oklahoma State, Tuesday.

15. Syracuse (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

16. Iowa (18-5) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.

17. Utah (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. UCLA, Sunday.

18. Texas A&M (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

19. Kentucky (19-5) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Monday.

20. Arizona State (16-6) at Washington, ppd., snow. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

20. Rutgers (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Maryland, Sunday.

22. Iowa State (18-5) beat West Virginia 77-61. Next: at TCU, Wednesday.

23. Michigan State (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Monday.

24. Florida State (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.

25. Miami (20-5) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.

