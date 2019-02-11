Monday

1. Baylor (21-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Wednesday.

2. Louisville (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Miami, Sunday.

3. Oregon (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Oregon State, Friday.

4. UConn (22-2) beat No. 11 South Carolina 97-79. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

5. Mississippi State (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

6. Notre Dame (22-3) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

8. Marquette (21-3) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Friday.

9. Oregon State (20-4) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Friday.

10. Stanford (19-4) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Friday.

11. South Carolina (17-6) lost to No. 4 UConn 97-79. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.

12. N.C. State (21-2) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Syracuse, Wednesday.

13. Gonzaga (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.

14. Iowa (19-5) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

15. Texas (19-5) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Tuesday.

16. Syracuse (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 N.C. State, Wednesday.

17. Kentucky (20-5) beat Alabama 68-53. Next: vs. Arkansas, Sunday.

18. Iowa State (18-5) did not play. Next: at TCU, Wednesday.

19. Arizona State (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

20. Miami (21-5) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Louisville, Sunday.

21. Florida State (20-4) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

22. Texas A&M (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

23. Rutgers (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Thursday.

24. Michigan State (17-6) beat Indiana 77-61. Next: at Wisconsin, Thursday.

25. South Dakota (22-3) did not play. Next: at Western Illinois, Saturday.

