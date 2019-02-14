Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 14, 2019 9:22 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Thursday

1. Baylor (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

2. Louisville (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Miami, Sunday.

3. Oregon (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Oregon State, Friday.

4. UConn (22-2) did not play. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Mississippi State (22-1) vs. Missouri. Next: at No. 22 Texas A&M, Sunday.

6. Notre Dame (23-3) did not play. Next: at No. 12 N.C. State, Monday.

7. Maryland (22-2) vs. Nebraska. Next: at No. 14 Iowa, Sunday.

8. Marquette (21-3) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Friday.

9. Oregon State (20-4) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Friday.

10. Stanford (19-4) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Friday.

11. South Carolina (18-6) beat Georgia 65-57. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

12. N.C. State (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Notre Dame, Monday.

13. Gonzaga (22-2) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

14. Iowa (19-5) vs. Illinois. Next: vs. No. 7 Maryland, Sunday.

15. Texas (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Sunday.

16. Syracuse (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

17. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Sunday.

18. Iowa State (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

19. Arizona State (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

20. Miami (21-5) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Louisville, Sunday.

21. Florida State (20-5) lost to Clemson 73-68. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

22. Texas A&M (19-5) beat LSU 59-55. Next: vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, Sunday.

23. Rutgers (17-7) lost to Ohio State 59-39. Next: at Indiana, Monday.

24. Michigan State (17-6) at Wisconsin. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

25. South Dakota (22-3) did not play. Next: at Western Illinois, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.