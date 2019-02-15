Friday

1. Baylor (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

2. Louisville (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Miami, Sunday.

3. Oregon (23-1) vs. No. 9 Oregon State. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Monday.

4. UConn (22-2) did not play. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Mississippi State (22-2) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Texas A&M, Sunday.

6. Notre Dame (23-3) did not play. Next: at No. 12 N.C. State, Monday.

7. Maryland (23-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Iowa, Sunday.

8. Marquette (21-4) lost to St. John’s 81-74. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (20-4) at No. 3 Oregon. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Monday.

10. Stanford (19-4) at UCLA. Next: at Southern Cal, Sunday.

11. South Carolina (18-6) did not play. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

12. N.C. State (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Notre Dame, Monday.

13. Gonzaga (23-2) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

14. Iowa (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Maryland, Sunday.

15. Texas (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Sunday.

16. Syracuse (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

17. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Sunday.

18. Iowa State (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

19. Arizona State (17-6) beat Colorado 66-49. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

20. Miami (21-5) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Louisville, Sunday.

21. Florida State (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

22. Texas A&M (19-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, Sunday.

23. Rutgers (17-7) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Monday.

24. Michigan State (17-7) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

25. South Dakota (22-3) did not play. Next: at Western Illinois, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.