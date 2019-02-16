Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 16, 2019 10:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. Baylor (23-1) beat Oklahoma 87-53. Next: vs. Kansas, Wednesday.

2. Louisville (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Miami, Sunday.

3. Oregon (24-1) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Monday.

4. UConn (22-2) did not play. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Mississippi State (22-2) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Texas A&M, Sunday.

6. Notre Dame (23-3) did not play. Next: at No. 12 N.C. State, Monday.

7. Maryland (23-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Iowa, Sunday.

8. Marquette (21-4) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Monday.

10. Stanford (20-4) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Sunday.

11. South Carolina (18-6) did not play. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

12. N.C. State (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Notre Dame, Monday.

13. Gonzaga (23-3) lost to BYU 66-64. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

14. Iowa (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Maryland, Sunday.

15. Texas (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Sunday.

16. Syracuse (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

17. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Sunday.

18. Iowa State (19-6) beat Oklahoma State 89-67. Next: at Oklahoma, Wednesday.

19. Arizona State (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

20. Miami (21-5) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Louisville, Sunday.

21. Florida State (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

22. Texas A&M (19-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, Sunday.

23. Rutgers (17-7) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Monday.

24. Michigan State (17-7) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

25. South Dakota (23-3) beat Western Illinois 83-61. Next: vs. Denver, Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.