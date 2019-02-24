Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 24, 2019 2:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Sunday

1. Baylor (25-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Texas, Monday.

2. Oregon (24-3) vs. Southern Cal. Next: at Arizona, Friday.

3. UConn (24-2) at Tulsa. Next: at Wichita State, Tuesday.

4. Louisville (24-2) vs. Boston College. Next: vs. No. 9 N.C. State, Thursday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Notre Dame (25-3) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Syracuse, Monday.

6. Mississippi State (24-2) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

7. Stanford (22-4) vs. No. 17 Arizona State. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

8. Maryland (24-3) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Monday.

9. N.C. State (24-3) beat North Carolina 74-69. Next: at No. 4 Louisville, Thursday.

10. Iowa (21-6) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Monday.

11. Marquette (22-5) vs. Xavier. Next: at Creighton, Friday.

12. Oregon State (22-5) vs. UCLA. Next: at No. 17 Arizona State, Friday.

13. South Carolina (19-7) at Tennessee. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

14. Miami (23-6) beat No. 22 Florida State 64-54. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.

15. Gonzaga (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Thursday.

16. Kentucky (22-5) vs. LSU. Next: vs. No. 21 Texas A&M, Thursday.

17. Arizona State (18-7) at No. 7 Stanford. Next: vs. No. 12 Oregon State, Friday.

18. Syracuse (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, Monday.

19. Texas (21-6) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Baylor, Monday.

20. Iowa State (20-7) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Tuesday.

21. Texas A&M (20-6) did not play. Next: at Florida, Monday.

22. Florida State (21-6) lost to No. 14 Miami 64-54. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Thursday.

23. South Dakota (24-3) at South Dakota State. Next: vs. North Dakota State, Thursday.

24. Drake (20-5) vs. Indiana State. Next: at Southern Illinois, Friday.

25. Rice (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.