Sunday

1. Baylor (25-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Texas, Monday.

2. Oregon (24-3) vs. Southern Cal. Next: at Arizona, Friday.

3. UConn (24-2) at Tulsa. Next: at Wichita State, Tuesday.

4. Louisville (24-2) vs. Boston College. Next: vs. No. 9 N.C. State, Thursday.

5. Notre Dame (25-3) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Syracuse, Monday.

6. Mississippi State (24-2) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

7. Stanford (22-4) vs. No. 17 Arizona State. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

8. Maryland (24-3) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Monday.

9. N.C. State (24-3) beat North Carolina 74-69. Next: at No. 4 Louisville, Thursday.

10. Iowa (21-6) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Monday.

11. Marquette (22-5) vs. Xavier. Next: at Creighton, Friday.

12. Oregon State (22-5) vs. UCLA. Next: at No. 17 Arizona State, Friday.

13. South Carolina (19-7) at Tennessee. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

14. Miami (23-6) beat No. 22 Florida State 64-54. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.

15. Gonzaga (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Thursday.

16. Kentucky (22-5) vs. LSU. Next: vs. No. 21 Texas A&M, Thursday.

17. Arizona State (18-7) at No. 7 Stanford. Next: vs. No. 12 Oregon State, Friday.

18. Syracuse (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, Monday.

19. Texas (21-6) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Baylor, Monday.

20. Iowa State (20-7) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Tuesday.

21. Texas A&M (20-6) did not play. Next: at Florida, Monday.

22. Florida State (21-6) lost to No. 14 Miami 64-54. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Thursday.

23. South Dakota (24-3) at South Dakota State. Next: vs. North Dakota State, Thursday.

24. Drake (20-5) vs. Indiana State. Next: at Southern Illinois, Friday.

25. Rice (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday.

