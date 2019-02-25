Monday

1. Baylor (25-1) vs. No. 18 Texas. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

2. UConn (25-2) did not play. Next: at Wichita State, Tuesday.

3. Louisville (25-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 N.C. State, Thursday.

4. Notre Dame (26-3) beat No. 17 Syracuse 98-68. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

5. Mississippi State (25-2) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

6. Oregon (25-3) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Friday.

7. Stanford (23-4) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

8. Maryland (24-3) at Purdue. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

9. Oregon State (23-5) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Arizona State, Friday.

10. N.C. State (24-3) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Louisville, Thursday.

11. Kentucky (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Texas A&M, Thursday.

12. Iowa (21-6) at Nebraska. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

13. Marquette (23-5) did not play. Next: at Creighton, Friday.

14. South Carolina (20-7) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

15. Miami (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.

16. Gonzaga (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Thursday.

17. Syracuse (20-6) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame. Next: at No. 22 Florida State, Thursday.

18. Texas (21-6) at No. 1 Baylor. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa State, Saturday.

19. Texas A&M (20-6) at Florida. Next: at No. 11 Kentucky, Thursday.

20. Iowa State (20-7) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Tuesday.

21. Arizona State (18-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Oregon State, Friday.

22. Florida State (21-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Syracuse, Thursday.

23. Drake (21-5) did not play. Next: at Southern Illinois, Friday.

24. Rice (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday.

25. UCLA (17-11) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.

