Wood helps Burnley beats Brighton 3-1 in EPL

February 9, 2019 2:51 pm
 
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Chris Wood scored twice to help Burnley climb out of the English Premier League relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Burnley had already hit the woodwork twice by the time Wood gave his team the lead in the 26th minute, after being set up by Ashley Barnes. He made it 2-0 in the 61st before Barnes added the third goal for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 74th.

Shane Duffy pulled one back for Brighton two minutes later, but Burnley comfortably held on to end a run of three straight draws.

The win lifts Burnley up to 15th place, three points outside the relegation zone and trailing Brighton and Crystal Palace only on goal difference.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

