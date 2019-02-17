Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Woods scores 19 to lead Portland St. over S. Utah 78-69

February 17, 2019 12:30 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Holland Woods registered 19 points and eight assists as Portland State topped Southern Utah 78-69 on Saturday night.

Michael Nuga had 12 points for Portland State (11-14, 6-8 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Deante Strickland added 11 points. Jamie Orme had 10 points for the home team.

Harrison Butler had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunderbirds (12-12, 7-8). Jacob Calloway added 14 points. Andre Adams had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Vikings leveled the season series against the Thunderbirds with the win. Southern Utah defeated Portland State 83-69 on Jan. 17. Portland State takes on Idaho State at home on Thursday. Southern Utah plays Eastern Washington at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

