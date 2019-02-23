Listen Live Sports

World Cup race in Bulgaria canceled after overnight snowfall

February 23, 2019 4:01 am
 
BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — The first men’s World Cup super-G after the world championships has been canceled due to snowfall a few hours before its scheduled start Saturday.

Governing body FIS says conditions would not allow the race to happen “due to last night’s snowfall and the present weather situation.”

It was not immediately clear whether the race will be rescheduled. This season’s calendar includes two more super-G events — in Kvitfjell next week and at the World Cup Finals in Soldeu on March 14.

Alexis Pinturault of France won a combined event, consisting of a super-G and a slalom run, on the same course Friday. A men’s giant slalom is scheduled for Sunday.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

