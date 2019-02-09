Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wright-Foreman leads Hofstra past William & Mary 93-87

February 9, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman had a career-high 48 points as Hofstra stretched its home win streak to 14 games, beating William & Mary 93-87 on Saturday.

Wright-Foreman made 9 of 11 foul shots.

Desure Buie had 16 points and six assists for Hofstra (21-4, 11-1 Colonial Athletic Conference). Eli Pemberton added 12 points. Jacquil Taylor had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the home team.

After falling behind 44-40 at halftime, Hofstra outscored William & Mary 53-43 in the second half to earn the victory. The Pride’s 53 points in the second half marked a season best for the team.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nathan Knight scored a career-high 39 points and had 14 rebounds for the Tribe (9-16, 5-8). Justin Pierce added 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Tribe for the season. Hofstra defeated William & Mary 93-90 on Jan. 10. Hofstra plays College of Charleston on the road on Thursday. William & Mary matches up against Elon on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.