WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Dubai Tennis Stadium Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2.83 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Alison Riske, United States, def. Julia Goerges (13), Germany, 6-4, 7-5.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-3, 6-0.

Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Advertisement

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-4, 6-0.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Anett Kontaveit (15), Estonia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Zhu Lin, China, def. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.

Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-2.

Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia (14), France, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles First Round

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Sarah Beth Grey and Eden Silva, Britain, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-1, 1-6, 10-6.

Irina Bara, Romania, and Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 2-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, and Alison Riske, United States, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Zheng Saisai, China, 6-4, 6-4.

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Abigail Spears, United States, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (9), Taiwan, def. Prarthana Thombare, India, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.