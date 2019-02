By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Dubai Tennis Stadium Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2.83 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Petra Kvitova (2), Czech Republic, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 7-6 (4), 4-0 retired.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-1, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza (12), Spain, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 7-5, 6-2.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-4, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (14), France, 6-4, 7-5.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-0.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles Second Round

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, and Alison Riske, United States, walkover.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raluca Olaru, Romania, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (2), Ukraine, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (4), China, def. Sarah Beth Grey and Eden Silva, Britain, 6-1, 6-3.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

